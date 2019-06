Planned Parenthood targets Tennessee state Rep. DeBerry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is putting up new billboards criticizing Democratic Tennessee Rep. John DeBerry's stance on abortion.

Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood Executive Director Francie Hunt said Thursday that three billboards in Memphis ask for accountability from DeBerry after his vote supporting a bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill passed the House this year. But Senate leaders said the bill raised too many legal concerns and pushed it off for further review and consideration next year.

DeBerry ran unopposed in 2018. His seat is up for reelection next year. DeBerry tells news outlets that "it has always been an issue of genocide, black genocide."

Planned Parenthood provides women's health care services, including abortion. The group claims DeBerry's vote went against his constituents' wishes.