Plaque pried loose from Thurgood Marshall bridge in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights activist says a plaque honoring Thurgood Marshall has been stolen from a Topeka bridge named for the former U.S. Supreme Court justice.

It is the second time in a year that a plaque honoring a civil rights icon was pried loose from a Topeka bridge. In August 2018, a commemorative plaque was stolen from a bridge named for Ken Marshall, the first black person elected to the Kansas Legislature from Topeka.

Topeka police say the latest theft was reported Saturday but it isn't clear when the plaque was taken.

Activist Sonny Scroggins says he will ask Topeka leaders to replace the stolen plaques, and is considering filing a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Justice Department.

He noted a plaque designating the former Sumner Elementary School as a National Historic Landmark was also stolen in 2012.