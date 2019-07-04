Police: 1 injured at early July 4th event in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a New Mexico woman has suffered minor injuries at an early morning Fourth of July celebration in Santa Fe after cooking spray ignited.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports authorities say the woman volunteer was injured Thursday morning ahead of the annual Pancakes on the Plaza event.

Santa Fe Police Chief Andrew Padilla says emergency workers attended to the injured woman before she was sent home. He says the injured person's identity was not immediately available, and the injury appears to be minor

Santa Fe New Mexican circulation director Mike Richard says he heard a loud bang could be heard on the Plaza around 7 a.m.

Lt. Michele Williams says the explosive sound was likely caused by water on the stove mixing with cooking spray.

