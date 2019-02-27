Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt when SUV crashes into home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police say two people died and a third person was hurt when an SUV crashed into a home in Massachusetts.

Chicopee police say the vehicle struck a light pole and then crashed into the house at about 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver and backseat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who had been the front seat passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No names were made public.

The city's building inspector was called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details were released.