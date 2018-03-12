https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Police-Body-found-in-Grand-River-that-of-missing-12747283.php
Police: Body found in Grand River that of missing kayaker
Published 4:00 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a body recovered from the Grand River in Lansing is that of a missing kayaker.
Police identified the body Monday as that of 24-year-old Devon Christmas of Bath.
They say the medical examiner has ruled the death a drowning.
The submerged body was located Saturday morning.
Christmas fell into the water Feb. 27 near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing.
