Police: Body may be that of missing Virginia man

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say they believe a body found in a wooded area may be that of a Martinsville Naval reservist whose disappearance has prompted an extensive search.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports 54-year-old Larry Hinchee disappeared after leaving his job early in the morning of March 24.

Federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service have aided the city's police department with its search.

Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher released a statement Saturday evening saying the body is "presumed to be" that of Hinchee. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke so an autopsy could be conducted.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

___

Information from: Martinsville Bulletin, http://www.martinsvillebulletin.com