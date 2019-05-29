Police: Bones found at San Francisco home were from a human

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say bones discovered at a home last week were from a human and are being investigated as part of a "suspicious death."

Police spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger tells the San Francisco Chronicle the Medical Examiner has not yet confirmed an identity or cause of death.

The bones were found at a Victorian home in the city's Mission District last Thursday, when police cordoned off the home while officials with the medical examiner's office removed the bones and other evidence from the scene.

Authorities would not say what types of bones were collected, or where exactly on the property the bones were found.

