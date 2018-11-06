Police: Catalytic converter stolen on Heights Road

DARIEN — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in a lot on Heights Road.

On Oct. 30 at 8:39 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle mechanic shop on 179 Noroton Ave. for a reported theft of a catalytic converter. The complainant said he had parked his vehicle, a 2003 Honda Element, in a lot at the corner of Heights Road and Edgerton Street at 7:50 a.m. the previous morning. When he returned to his vehicle at 8:30 p.m. the same day, he noticed a loud noise when he started his car.

The complainant then drove the vehicle to a mechanic on Noroton Avenue to have the noise diagnosed, police said. Upon inspecting the car, the mechanic told the complainant the catalytic converter had been cut from the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the estimated value of the converter is $1,600.

