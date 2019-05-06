Police: DNA evidence determines 1972 killer of ISU student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Terre Haute's police chief says DNA evidence has been used to identify the killer of an Indiana State University student in 1972.

Chief Shawn Keen said Tuesday that a DNA sample from a son of Jeffrey Lynn Hand was used to identify him as the killer of 19-year-old Pamela Milam.

Keen says Hand, then 23, didn't live in the Terre Haute area but made deliveries for a record company and likely cruised the Indiana State University campus when work brought him to Terre Haute.

Keen says Hand died in 1978 in a shootout with police during an attempted abduction in the Indianapolis area.

Milam's body was found in the trunk of her car on Sept. 1, 1972. She had been bound and gagged. An autopsy determined she died of strangulation.