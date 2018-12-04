Police: Darien woman waved to cops, charged with DUI

DARIEN — A 44-year-old Darien woman was charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly pulled up to a patrol car to wave hello to officers, police said.

On Dec. 2 at 1:01 a.m., police observed a white sedan traveling down Old Farm Road at an extremley slow speed. According to police, the vehicle pulled alongside a patrol unit parked on the road, but when officers attepted to make contact, the vehicle suddenly drove off.

Police later pulled the vehicle over in the area of Tokeneke School. The driver, identified as Alison McFerran, said she had pulled up by the police car to wave hello to the officers, police said. According to police, while speaking with McFerran the odor of alcohol was detected.

McFerran failed a field sobriety test and was subsequently placed under arrest. She was charged with driving under the influence and released after posting $250 bond. McFerran is due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Dec. 12.

