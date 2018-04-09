https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Police-Driver-crashes-into-dry-cleaner-12816924.php
Police: Driver crashes into dry cleaner
Published 12:27 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
BALDWIN, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a driver crashed into a dry cleaning business.
WCBS-TV reports the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Baldwin. Police say the business was closed at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the driver will not face charges.
