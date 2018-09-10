Police: Drunk man crashes car near Darien High, resists arrest

DARIEN — A Stamford man is facing DUI charges after jumping a curb near the Darien High School traffic loop during dismissal and being uncooperative with officers.

Police responded to report of an accident on Sept. 6 at 2:37 p.m. The Darien High school resource officer was the first to arrive at the vehicle, which had jumped the curb on the south side of the traffic loop and come to rest against the guardrail.

Police said the operator and passenger were found unconscious and the vehicle was still in “Drive.” The vehicle was placed in park by the SRO, and the occupants were roused after some difficulty, police said.

According to police, both occupants had bloodshot, glassy eyes and their speech was slurred.

As the driver, identified as Nordin Farez of Stamford, spoke, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.

Two cans of Budweiser beer were seen in the center console, police said. EMS responded to the scene, but the occupants were allegedly uncooperative with being evaluated medically, and neither complained of injuries.

When officers asked Farez to submit to standardized field sobriety testing, police said he refused, citing a medical issue. When informed he was under arrest for driving under the influence, Farez became resistant, requiring two officers to assist the arresting officer in placing him in handcuffs.

Farez continued to be uncooperative after being handcuffed by lying on the ground, refusing to stand and screaming, police said. During this time, students and staff of the high school were in close proximity to the incident due to school dismissal time.

After several attempts, officers got Farez into the back of the patrol vehicle and transported him to headquarters, where he continuted to be resistant, police said. Upon routine search, two white pills identified as Klonopin were found in Farez’s wallet. Farez allegedly said they were prescribed to him but was unable to provide proof.

According to police, Farez refused breathalyzyer testing at headquarters.

He was charged with interfering with an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, illegal storage of a narcotic, possession of narcotics, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Farez was released at 7:15 p.m. after posting a $500 bond. He is due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 17.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568