Police: Drunken Darien man crashes into bush, flees on foot

DARIEN — A Darien man tried to escape from police on foot after crashing his Audi A5 into a bush just before 2 p.m. on May 26, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Avenue and Patton Drive on reports of a single-car accident on Saturday afternoon, where they found a white Audi with severe front end damage on the property of 325 West Ave.

A witness told an officer on the scene that the driver of the car had fled on foot toward Joseph Street. While checking the Joseph Street area, a second witness told the officer he saw the driver stumbling as he ran toward the back of a property on Charles Street, the report said.

Behind the Charles Street home, the officer found Christopher Oxer, 32, of Henry Street, who at first attempted to run, but complied when the officer told him to stop. Oxer had neither his cellphone nor his wallet, and told the officer he may have lost both during the run. When asked why he had been running, Oxer told the officer he didn’t know, according to the report.

The officer smelled alcohol coming from Oxer, who was allegedly struggling to maintain his balance. According to the report, Oxer told the officer he didn’t remember anything about the accident.

Oxer failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence, interfering with an officer, evading responsibility and failure to stop as a stop sign.

He denied a breathalyzer test and posted $1,000 bond. He is due in court June 7 in Stamford.

