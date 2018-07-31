Police: Funeral home owner killed in 2-vehicle crash

LANCASTER, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of a funeral home in western New York is dead following a crash on a suburban Buffalo road.

Police say 77-year-old Paul Kloc, the owner of a West Seneca funeral home, was driving on Transit Road in Lancaster Sunday night when another driver crashed into his car. Authorities say three people were involved in the crash, and Kloc's wife was also transported to a hospital, where she remains.

Kloc was pronounced dead at the hospital later Sunday night. The 49-year-old driver of the other car has been charged with driving while in intoxicated.

Police have not released the driver's name.