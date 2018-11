This undated photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. A 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus before sunrise Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, police said. A fourth child was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said the pickup's driver, Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, Ind., was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. (Indiana State Police via AP) less