Police: Inmates threaten guards, try to tip over van

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say three inmates in a transport van threatened guards and attempted to tip over the vehicle.

Lt. David Gordon tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Prison Transportation Services van carrying nine inmates pulled over during the Monday morning incident.

He says inmates threatened guards on the van and tried to tip over the vehicle by rocking it back and forth.

Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol blocked traffic while officials worked to re-secure the restraints on the three inmates.

Gordon says eventually all inmates cooperated with authorities.

No one was injured in the incident.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com