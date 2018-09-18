Police: Intoxicated man damages car at train station

DARIEN — An intoxicated man was arrested after damaging property at Noroton Heights train station, police said.

On Sept. 12 at 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched for a complaint of an intoxicated man at the station. When officers arrived, the complainant told police the man in question had broken a car window and was now standing near the platform.

According to police, the MTA Police were on the scene and had located the suspect James Reardon, a 31-year-old Darien resident. Officers noted a cut on Reardon’s right hand and that a Subaru Outback a few feet from Reardon had its rear driver’s side window broken, police said.

When asked, Reardon allegedly said it was his girlfriend’s vehicle and he broke the window to retrieve something from it. According to police, officers noted Reardon appeared heavily intoxicated. Officers contacted Reardon’s girlfriend, who told them she doesn’t own a Subaru Outback and she was currently in Rhode Island.

Reardon was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on a written promise to appear. After being checked by EMS Post 53, Reardon was released to a family member. The owner of the Outback was contacted regarding the damage, police said.

