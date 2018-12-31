Police: Jogger bit by dog on Post Road

DARIEN — A male jogger was bitten by a dog while jogging near Post Road, police said.

On Dec. 22 at 6:05 p.m., a man went to police headquarters to report he had been bitten by a dog earlier in the day. The man said he was jogging on a sidewalk adjacent to the Post Road near the intersection of Saltbox Lane around 1 p.m., when a woman with a dog on a leash walked toward him. The man moved from the sidewalk to avoid them, but the dog lunged and bit him onthe hamstring, police said.

The man told police the woman was on the phone and initially didn’t realize her dog had bitten him. She allegedly apologized and the two parted without further incident. The man then returned home and sought medical attention, police said.

