Police: Laptop and purse stolen from Darien home

DARIEN — Police say a Fairfield Avenue resident’s laptop and purse were stolen from her home.

On Dec. 31 at 12:32 p.m., police were contacted about an alleged break-in on Fairfield Avenue. According to police, the complainant said she believed someone had entered her garage and stolen her purse. She had last seen her purse on Dec. 24 inside her 2010 Honda Odyssey, which had been parked in the garage and left unlocked.

The complainant told police that on Dec. 26 she found her car door open and the interior light on. She delayed reporting the theft to ensure she did not misplace her purse, police said. Inside the purse were various bank and credit cards, $50 in cash, and a checkbook.

On Jan. 1, the complainant notified police she had also discovered her husband’s laptop missing. The laptop had been left on a desk just inside the home’s rear door, which had also been left unlocked, police said.

