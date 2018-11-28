Police: Mail stolen from West Avenue mailbox

DARIEN — Police are investigating after mail was reported stolen by a resident on West Avenue.

On Nov. 22 at 12:31 a.m., police were contacted about mail being stolen out of a mailbox. The complainant told police they had put outgoing mail into their mailbox, which wasn’t there when they checked the next morning.

One of the outgoing pieces of mail also contained a personal check, police said.

