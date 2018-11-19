Police: Man attacks Darien postal worker

DARIEN — A postal employee was assaulted while trying to deliver a package, police said.

On Nov. 14 around 6 p.m. officers arrived to the post office on Corbin Drive. A postal employee told officers he had attempted to deliver a package on Hecker Avenue when a white male, later identified as Michael Haggerty, approached him and demanded he identify himself, according to the report.

The postal worker was allegedly kicked in the face before he could respond. While on the ground, the employee identified himself as the mailman, at which point the Haggerty said “I’m sorry.” According to police, the employee was wearing a postal uniform and injuries were visible on his face.

Haggerty allegedly admitted to kicking the postal worker in the face and said he didn’t know he was a mailman. The 26-year-old Stamford resident, said the worker didn’t identify himself immediately when asked.

Haggerty was charged with third-degree assault and released after posting a $250 bond. He is due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 28.

