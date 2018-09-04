Police: Man drove into pedestrians outside bar, injuring 3

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana police say a man allegedly drove into a group of pedestrians outside a Muncie bar, injuring three people.

Muncie police say 29-year-old Keith Chavez Childress was involved in an angry encounter with patrons at Brothers Bar and Grill before he allegedly struck the pedestrians early Saturday with his car and fled.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Childress surrendered Tuesday. He was being held at the Delaware County Jail on a $73,500 bond and faces preliminary charges that include criminal recklessness with a vehicle and aggravated battery.

The Star Press reports that a police report states that cellphone video shows a car back up, turn toward a group of people and then accelerate "toward the victims and striking them before backing up and fleeing the scene."