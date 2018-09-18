Police: Man stole change, refused to pay for food at Dunkin Donuts

DARIEN — A Stamford man was arrested Friday after refusing to pay for his food, police said.

On Sept. 14 at 10:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to Dunkin’ Donuts on Post Road after report of a disturbance; an MTA officer was also on the scene. Upon arrival, staff identified 58-year-old Kevin Oshea as the individual in question, who appeared to be intoxicated.

The staff informed officers that Oshea had entered the establishment, approached the counter and removed change from the tip jar. Oshea allegedly removed approximately $2 in change and placed it in his pocket, in addition to ordering food and then refusing to pay for it.

When officers attempted to speak with Oshea about the incident, he allegedly became agitated and attempted to push the MTA officer. Officers physically restrained Oshea and attemped to handcuff him, police said, but he continued to resist and use profanity and racial slurs toward officers. After eventually being handcuffed and put in a seated position on the ground, Oshea continued to try to kick officers, police said.

Oshea, a Stamford resident, was transported to Darien police headquarters where he was charged for sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. During a routine search of Oshea, $1.99 in loose change was found in his pocket, police said.

On Sept. 15, Oshea posted $1,000 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 24.