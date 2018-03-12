https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Police-New-Mexico-man-hit-guard-over-no-hotel-12746695.php
Police: New Mexico man hit guard over no hotel vacancies
Published 12:35 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he slammed his truck into a security guard when a Las Cruces hotel told him it had no vacancies.
KTSM-TV in El Paso reports Dal Iacofano was arrested last week following the alleged attack at Hotel Encanto.
According to police, the 55-year-old Iacofano became enraged after he arrived at the hotel around 2 a.m. and was told no rooms were available. Police say Iacofano was escorted from the lobby and later hit a security guard with his truck.
Authorities say Iacofano then hit two other parked cars.
Police say they found a gun in Iacofano's truck after he was arrested.
He faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault.
It was not known if he had an attorney.
View Comments