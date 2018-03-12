Police: New Mexico man hit guard over no hotel vacancies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he slammed his truck into a security guard when a Las Cruces hotel told him it had no vacancies.

KTSM-TV in El Paso reports Dal Iacofano was arrested last week following the alleged attack at Hotel Encanto.

According to police, the 55-year-old Iacofano became enraged after he arrived at the hotel around 2 a.m. and was told no rooms were available. Police say Iacofano was escorted from the lobby and later hit a security guard with his truck.

Authorities say Iacofano then hit two other parked cars.

Police say they found a gun in Iacofano's truck after he was arrested.

He faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault.

It was not known if he had an attorney.