Police: Teenager injured by homemade explosive

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a teenager lost two fingers while handling an explosive device made from household objects.

Hartford police did not identify the 16-year-old boy and say the device was no larger than a golf ball. Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that investigators believe the teenager was not involved in making the device and it appears that he didn't know what he was handling.

The Hartford police bomb squad is assisting with the investigation. No other information was immediately available.