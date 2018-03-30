Photo: Contributed Photo / Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley Of Hartford Police Department
A fleet of Hartford police officers waiting on the highway on March 29, 2018. The officers are waiting for the procession escorting fallen Trooper First Class Kevin M. Miller to the Medical Examiner's office in Farmington. Miller died Thursday from injuries sustained during a crash in Tolland, Conn., on the highway while he was on duty. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley Of Hartford Police Department
A fleet of Hartford police officers and firefighters waiting on the shoulder of Interstate 84 in Hartford, Conn., on March 29, 2018. The officers are waiting to join the procession, escorting fallen Trooper First Class Kevin M. Miller to the Medical Examiner's office in Farmington. Miller died Thursday from injuries sustained during a crash on the highway while he was on duty. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley Of Hartford Police Department / Contributed Photo
A fleet of Hartford police officers and firefighters waiting on the shoulder of Interstate 84 in Hartford, Conn., on March 29, 2018. The officers are waiting to join the procession, escorting fallen Trooper First Class Kevin M. Miller to the Medical Examiner's office in Farmington. Miller died Thursday from injuries sustained during a crash on the highway while he was on duty. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
The Hartford Fire Department has a flag over Interstate 84 in Hartford, Conn. Fire and police personnel have lined the highway, waiting for the procession that will bring Trooper First Class Kevin M. Miller to Farmington. Miller died on March 29, 2018, from injuries sustained during a crash on the highway while he was on duty. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley Of Hartford Police Department / Contributed Photo

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a trooper killed in a highway crash rear-ended a slow-moving tractor-trailer in the right lane.

Trooper 1st Class Kevin Miller died Thursday on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. The truck driver, Melvin Purvis, of Wadley, Alabama, was not injured.

Authorities say Purvis was driving in the right lane slower than the traffic flow when his truck was struck by Miller's cruiser. It's not clear why Miller crashed into the rear of the truck and the cause remains under investigation.

Emergency responders lined the highway Thursday to pay their respects to Miller as his body was driven nearly 30 miles to the medical examiner's office in Farmington.

Connecticut State Trooper Kevin Miller, a 19-year member of the state police and a father of two, was killed in a crash Thursday on I-84. A procession of state troopers were heading to the scene of the crash about 4:30 p.m. to retrieve Miller’s body to bring him back to pay honors to their fallen brother at Troop C. The procession then traveled down I-84 to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Farmington. Dozens of cruisers with lights flashing retrieved Miller’s body from the accident scene Thursday evening and brought it back to Troop C for a brief memorial service. The service ended with a trooper announcing “end of watch, gone but not forgotten” before the procession left for Farmington around 5:30 p.m. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Trooper First Class Miller – a man who dedicated his life to serving the people of Connecticut,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said. Malloy set flags to half-staff.

Miller was a 19-year veteran and the 22nd trooper or auxiliary trooper killed in the line of duty since 1922.