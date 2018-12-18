Police: Wallet taken while woman shopped

DARIEN — Police say three women worked together to steal a wallet in Whole Foods on Ledge Road.

On Dec. 13 at 12:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to Whole Foods on report of the theft of a wallet. The complainant told officers she noticed her wallet missing when she went to pay for her groceries. Inside the wallet were her license, several bank and credit cards and approximately $30 in cash, police said.

According to police, a review of the store’s security footage revealed the purse appeared to be taken by a group of three women. On the video, one of the women engaged the victim in conversation while the other two removed the wallet from her purse.

At 11:30 a.m. the following day, the victim informed police the cards had been used for $3,172 in purchases before she was able to notify the credit card companies

