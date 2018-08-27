Police: Woman struck, killed by train

DUNELLEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a woman has been struck and killed by a transit train.

NJ Transit spokeswoman tells NJ.com the woman was truck Sunday afternoon by a Raritan Valley Line train near the Dunellen Station. Authorities say there were 50 passengers and crew on the train at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.

Service was delayed in both directions between Bound Brook and Plainfield.

New Jersey Transit Police continue to investigate the incident.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.