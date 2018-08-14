Police called after altercation between family members

DARIEN — Officers responded to Wakemore Street after a reported altercation broke out between family members on Aug. 6.

The altercation was between Emperatriz Macias and one of her family members, according to police. Macias told police she was away for the weekend and while away she instructed a family member, the victim, to clean up the house. Macias told police upon returning, the house was in a worse condition than she left it.

The victim told police an argument began with Marcias about not cleaning the house. According to police, the victim said Macias entered their room while they were getting dressed. The victim then tried to push Macias out the room, but Macias hit the victim in the leg with a curtain rod and took the victim’s phone. The victim was not injured.

Officers spoke with another family member who said Macias and the victim were arguing and a pushing match followed. This same family member also told police they saw Macias throw the victim’s phone against the wall.

Macias was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 7.

