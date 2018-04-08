Police defamation lawsuit against TV station dismissed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a police officer who says he was defamed by a TV station.

The Providence Journal reports Capt. Russell Henry sued a WJAR-TV reporter, news director, and company owner Media General Operating Inc., along with members of his own department for what he said was retaliatory reporting of parking ticket enforcement in 2013.

Henry alleged in the lawsuit that the journalist had incorrectly reported that he had ordered two city wards to be singled out for parking ticket enforcement after city council members voted against a police contract.

The information was based off of incorrect information from the police department. WJAR-TV ran a correction. His lawsuit charged he was defamed. The judge dismissed the case after it could not be proven that the reporter acted maliciously with the intent to defame Henry.

