Police examine suspicious device found in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police were called to a shuttered drug rehab facility in central Arkansas where a suspected explosive device was found this weekend.

KATV-TV reports that authorities say the Pine Bluff facility's property owner found what appeared to be a bomb while he was checking on the building Sunday. The Jacksonville Air Force Base emergency ordinance detachment examined the torpedo-like device and determined it was safe.

Officers say another person who uses the building had been storing the device and other military-style items there. Police say the man planned to use the items for a museum exhibit.

No injuries were reported.

