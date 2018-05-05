Police find man, woman dead inside Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say two people were found dead in a Fresno motel after a maintenance worker checked the room in search of fumes.

The Fresno Bee reports Fresno police found a man and woman dead inside the room at a Motel 6 Friday afternoon.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the worker entered the room after smelling possible toxic fumes

Dyer says the two were found near the bathroom door wearing respirator masks. He says there was some kind of chemical-making process occurring inside the room.

Dyer says homicide investigators are handling the case, but they're also examining if the deaths were accidental or suicide. Police did not release their ages and names.

Authorities say six people were taken to a hospital after they were exposed to the fumes.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com