Police identify man whose remains were found in basement
Published 1:24 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified a person whose remains were found in the basement of a home last month, but the circumstances of his death remain under investigation.
Police on Monday identified the remains as those of 86-year-old Herbert Lee Brown. The remains were discovered March 15 at a home in north St. Louis.
An autopsy is planned to determine Brown's cause of death, but police are calling it "suspicious."
