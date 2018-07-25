Police investigate Walgreens theft

DARIEN — On July 16, a manager of Walgreens called to report a theft in progress.

Two males had entered the store and were later seen running from the store after having filled two stolen beach bags with unknown merchandise from the store without paying, police said.

The men were seen in the area of school supplies and over-the-counter medication, but no employee was able to determine exactly what had been taken. The manager said the two males had been in the store before.

No arrests have been made yet, according to police.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568