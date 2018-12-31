Police investigate attempted mail theft

DARIEN — Sticky, glue-like substances were found at the post offices in town after police investigated reports of a suspicious person on Corbin Drive.

On Dec. 18 at 1:37 a.m. a U.S. postal employee contacted police about a suspicious person at the post office on Corbin Drive.When the employee arrived to work at 1:15 a.m. she reportedly observed a grey Mercedes sedan with New Jersey plates parked and running outside the building. When she parked and exited her vehicle, she saw a young male run across the lot from the outdoor depositories and get into the waiting Mercedes, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene and checked the area, they were unable to locate the vehicle. A check of the mailboxes revealed a sticky, glue-like substance on the opening. According to police, this is consistent with the practice of “fishing” in the mailboxes — when a device covered in glue is used to retrieve mail from the depository.

Officers checked the depository at Heights Road post office and found the same glue-like substance on the opening.

