Police investigate clothing store theft

DARIEN — Police are investigating after someone stole an item of clothing from a Darien shop.

On July 12, management of the Tina Dragone store on Boston Post Road contacted police to report a theft.

According to police, an individual entered the store and tried on an item of clothing in the fitting room. The suspect then exited the fitting room and appeared to return the item to the rack. Due to a high customer volume in the store at the time, management could not continue to monitor the suspect, who left the store soon after.

It was then discovered the suspect did not return the item to the rack and left without paying for it, police said. The item was priced at $100.

No further details are being released as police investigate the incident.

