Police investigate missing handbag

DARIEN — Police were contacted on July 23 around 11 a.m. after a woman reported her handbag missing.

A Waterbury resident visiting friends in Darien was loading her vehicle and placed her Burberry handbag on the ground. After driving to the Stamford Town Center, she realized she forgot her bag and quickly returned, police said.

When she returned to the area, the bag was gone. The bag was valued at $500, and contained $800, an iPhone 5 and various credit cards.

