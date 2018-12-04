Police investigate stolen mail on Hoyt Street

DARIEN — A check was reportedly stolen out of a mailbox on Hoyt Street, police said.

On Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. police were contacted about an alleged mail theft. The complainant said he had put a personal check of $896.63 in his mailbox in late October. Prior to calling the police, the complainant said he received a bill from the institution the check was meant for, informing him of an outstanding balance.

According to police, the victim contacted his banking institution and told his check had been cashed on Oct. 29. The image of the cashed check showed it had not been altered, police said.

