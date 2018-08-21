Police investigate stolen seafood from Whole Foods

DARIEN — Seafood was reportedly stolen from a Whole Foods on Ledge Road.

On Aug. 13, an employee at the Whole Foods reported seeing a Hispanic male in his 50s place multiple bags of frozen shrimp in his shopping cart. The employee recognized the male as having committed the same crime in the store previously, according to police. When the employee took out his phone to call the police, the suspect left the shopping cart and exited the store.

The suspect has stolen seafood from Whole Foods on two prior occasions, according to police.

