Police investigate stolen wallet at Darien Library

DARIEN — A wallet was reported stolen at the Darien Library.

On Nov. 3 at 4:49 p.m., officers were contacted about a larceny. The complainant told officers at 1 p.m. she went into a private study room in the library, staying until 2:20 p.m. During this time, her wallet was in her purse, which she placed next to her seat. At 1:50 p.m., the complainant left the room to retrieve something from her vehicle. Upon her return, she collected her belongings and moved to a different private study room.

At 4:30 p.m., as she was leaving the library, she discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside the wallet was $140 in cash, a driver’s license and several credit cards and gift cards.

According to police, the complainant did not see anyone or anything suspicious.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568