Police investigate theft at Whole Foods

DARIEN — Officers responded to a report of a larceny at Whole Foods on Ledge Road.

On Sept. 5 at 3:28 p.m., police were contacted about the theft, which took place two days prior around 6:15 p.m. Officers were shown a video that showed two black women entering the store, one of whom had a canvas bag, police said. One woman was seen going to the freezer section and placing three bags of salmon and four bags of shrimp into the canvas bag.

According to police, the second woman placed three bags of shrimp in her cart, and was seen handing the bags to the first suspect, who placed them in her bag.

The two then exied the store through the main entrance without paying for the seafood.

The estimated loss to the store was $203, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568