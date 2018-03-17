Police presence across Illinois upped for St. Patrick's Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police throughout Illinois are stepping up patrols for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The Illinois State Police is reminding revelers to plan ahead and to only drive if sober. Director Leo Schmitz says state police forces will have additional patrols over the holiday weekend to remove impaired drivers from roadways.

Law enforcement will conduct road side safety checks to watch for drivers under the influence. The increased police presence began Thursday evening and will continue until Monday.

Illinois State Police report 61 people died in motor vehicle crashes on the weekends around St. Patrick's Day from 2013 to 2017. Fifteen of those crashes involved at least one driver under the influence.