Police publicly identify pedestrian killed in crash

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police have publicly identified the 61-year-old woman killed in a pedestrian crash that also injured her pregnant daughter.

The Eagle-Tribune reports Maria Rodriguez died Wednesday at a hospital after she and her 35-year-old daughter were struck in Lawrence.

Rodriguez's daughter is listed in stable condition at a Boston hospital.

Police say the driver was taken into custody but no charges were filed. Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, but distracted driving may have been a factor.

Police haven't released the driver's identity.