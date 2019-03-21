Police release surveillance video of skating rink brawl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released redacted video of a brawl between teenagers at a Phoenix-area skating rink that sent one person to a hospital.

The surveillance video shows multiple teens throwing punches at each other during an "all night" skating event Saturday inside and outside Great Skate in Glendale.

Glendale police say about 200 people were being turned away at around 9 p.m. Police say that's when fights broke out between the teens in the parking lot and continued into nearby businesses.

Off-duty officers who were working security for the event called for backup to stop the violence.

Police say people stole from the businesses, threw rocks at passing cars, jumped on police car hoods and kicked the body panels.

Officers say they had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowds.