Police reportedly called to home of Chiefs' Tyreek Hill

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance. less FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have ... more Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Police reportedly called to home of Chiefs' Tyreek Hill 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police were called to the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill shortly after a television station aired an audio recording in which he and his fiancee discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son.

Several media outlets reported Friday that Overland Park police went to the home of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, on Thursday night after receiving an anonymous call from someone worried about Espinal. According to the reports, Espinal was fine and officers were at the home for only a short time. A spokesman for Overland Park police didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police were called to the home twice last month and determined the boy had been injured. On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or Espinal even though his office believed a crime had occurred. He said available evidence didn't establish who had hurt the child.

A day later, KCTV in Kansas City aired part of an 11-minute audio file in which Espinal tells Hill earlier this year that when the boy was asked about his injured arm he replied: "Daddy did it."

Hill denied any role in what happened to the child, saying: "He says Daddy does a lot of things."

Howe has not responded to requests for comment about the audio recording, which the TV station said has been provided to his office.

The Chiefs have suspended Hill while the team looks into the developments. The NFL could also punish Hill under its personal conduct policy.

Last year, the Chiefs released star running back Kareem Hunt following a video that showed him pushing and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway. Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of the upcoming season but has since signed a one-year deal with Cleveland, where general manager John Dorsey is the executive who signed Hunt while he was with the Chiefs.

