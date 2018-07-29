Police say Michigan man killed in crash while fleeing deputy

NILES, Mich. (AP) — Police in southwestern Michigan say a 24-year-old man was killed in a high-speed crash that happened while he was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to stop a suspected drunken driver in Niles when the vehicle fled Saturday evening. The department says the vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and then topped 100 mph as it left the city just north of South Bend, Indiana.

The sheriff's office says the deputy lost sight of the vehicle by the time it left the road and only saw a dust cloud when it crashed into a tree.

The department says David Lee Bross Jr. of Berrien County was unresponsive at the crash scene and was pronounced dead at a South Bend hospital.