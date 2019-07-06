https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Police-say-NYC-officer-accidentally-shoots-self-14075663.php
Police say NYC officer accidentally shoots self in groin
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an undercover officer is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the groin inside a New York City public housing building.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday in the Wyckoff Gardens Houses in Brooklyn. Police say the officer suffered a graze wound when his gun discharged accidentally.
The officer was taken to a hospital. A police spokesman says he is in stable condition Saturday.
The incident is under investigation.
