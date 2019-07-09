Police say woman died at Davenport hotel bowling alley

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an employee has died at a hotel bowling alley in Davenport.

Police and medics were called to the Hotel Blackhawk a little after 10 p.m. Sunday. They found 27-year-old Brittany Russell unresponsive in the bowling alley. She was pronounced dead there.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows she was the victim of an accident. Details haven't been released.

Police say Russell was employed by the Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge.