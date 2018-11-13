Police search for owner of dog who bit man

DARIEN — Police are searching for a woman whose dog bit a business owner last week.

On Nov. 6 at 2:12 p.m. the complainant was leaving his retail establishment on Post Road when he noticed a woman on the property walking two small dogs on a leash. According to police, one of the dogs defecated on the property.

The complainant then approached the woman and asked her to remove the feces, but she refused. As the two argued, one of the dogs allegedly bit the complainant on the right thigh. When the complainant told the woman one of her dogs had bit him, she turned and walked away, police said.

A bruise and puncture-wound was observed in the area where the complainant claimed he was bitten, according to police. The identity of the woman is still being investigated.

