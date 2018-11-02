Police shutter 18 massage parlors in suburban Seattle

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police have posted notices at 18 massage parlors in the Seattle suburb of Kent saying that they will be shut down.

The Kent Police Department says the notices were posted Friday morning after a months-long investigation into businesses that they say were fronts for prostitution.

Police say some of the massage parlor owners and employees have been charged with crimes and that the city of Kent plans to bring charges against any customers who engaged in prostitution.

Police say an investigation showed that while many of the businesses advertised massage, their real purpose was prostitution. Police say many were not licensed by the state and failed to follow regulations to protect the healthy and privacy of patrons.

Police didn't say specifically which massage parlors were closed but said there are massage businesses in the city that are properly licensed and operated.